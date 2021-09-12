Elecciones Paso 2021: resultados extraoficiales de la mesa 27 de la escuela 1

- Martín Rivas, Avanza Libertad: 11 votos
- Guillermo Sancho, Juntos: 26 votos
- Ana Tiramonti: 13 votos
- Damián Lafalce, Juntos: 17 votos
- Paola Basso, Juntos: 33 votos
- Daniel Creus, Frente de Todos: 85 votos
- Veronica Gonzalez, Vamos con Vos: 8 votos
- Claudio Cejas, Frente de Izquierda: 10 votos
- Martin Rivas, Avanza Libertad: 10 votos
- Miguel Iglesias, Frente + Valores: 6 votos
- Rodolfo Sosa,Principios y Valores: 4 votos
- Sandro Velasco, Conservador Popular : 3 votos
- Alberto “Tito” Velos, Partido Federal: 2 votos
Publicidad