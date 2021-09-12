18 C
San Pedro
domingo, septiembre 12, 2021
Elecciones Paso 2021: resultados extraoficiales de la mesa 27 de la escuela 1

Elecciones

 

  • Martín Rivas, Avanza Libertad: 11 votos
  • Guillermo Sancho, Juntos: 26 votos
  • Ana Tiramonti: 13 votos
  • Damián Lafalce, Juntos: 17 votos
  • Paola Basso, Juntos: 33 votos
  • Daniel Creus, Frente de Todos: 85 votos
  • Veronica Gonzalez, Vamos con Vos: 8 votos
  • Claudio Cejas, Frente de Izquierda: 10 votos
  • Martin Rivas, Avanza Libertad: 10 votos
  • Miguel Iglesias, Frente + Valores: 6 votos
  • Rodolfo Sosa,Principios y Valores: 4 votos
  • Sandro Velasco, Conservador Popular : 3 votos
  • Alberto “Tito” Velos, Partido Federal: 2 votos
domingo, septiembre 12, 2021

