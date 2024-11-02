Miguel Porta y Chacabuco: intransitable
Laura reportó: "Miguel Porta y Chacabuco ¿Nadie lo ve?. Intransitable. ¿Podrán arreglar?".
🤗 GRACIAS LA OPINIÓN & SIN GALERA
Te dimos una mano, ahora danos una mano.
Tu aporte nos ayuda a seguir prestando este servicio a todos nuestros vecinos.
👉 https://link.mercadopago.com.ar/graciaslaopinion
👉🏻Alias: laopinionsp
🤩 O suscribite desde $1.500.- mensuales 👉🏻 https://bit.ly/SoyParteYApoy
Comentarios
Para comentar, debés estar registrado
Por favor, iniciá sesión