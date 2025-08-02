Farmacias de turno 2/8: Universal, Pierdominici y Bella Vita
UNIVERSAL Pellegrini 1045 Te 425945
PIERDOMINICI Av.Sarmiento 390 tel. 427302
BELLA VITA Mitre 2885
🤗 GRACIAS LA OPINIÓN & SIN GALERA
Te dimos una, ahora danos una mano.
Tu aporte nos ayuda a seguir prestando este servicio a todos nuestros vecinos.
👉🏻 https://link.mercadopago.com.ar/graciaslaopinion
👉🏻Alias: laopinionsp
🤩 O suscribite desde $1.500.- mensuales 👉🏻 https://bit.ly/SoyParteYApoyo
Para comentar, debés estar registradoPor favor, iniciá sesión