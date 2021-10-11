Día del Martillero: la nómina de colegiados de San Pedro

El Colegio de Martilleros y Corredores Públicos del Departamento Judicial San Nicolás, comunica la nómina de sus Colegiados residentes en la Ciudad de San Pedro, habilitados para el ejercicio profesional.
BARROS, Eduardo Gustavo Carlos Pellegrini 1401.
BARROS, Mauricio Javier Saavedra 170.
BASALDUA, Juan Diego Carlos Pellegrini 685.
BISCIA, Daniela Eugenio Arnaldo 27.
BORDOY, Rosa Noemí Colón 80.
BRAVO, Marcelo Andrés Quiroga 38.
CACHO, Juan Cruz Olivera Cezar 54.
CHURRUARIN, Sergio Daniel Mitre 535.
COLLARETTI, Carlos Osvaldo E. Arnaldo 75.
CREMONA, José Enrique Mitre 1275.
DELUCHI, Jorge Luis 25 de Mayo 1029.
DIAMANTE, César Eduardo Carlos Pellegrini 1401.
FAURO, Emilio Pte. Perón 432.
FRANGI, Martín Mitre 1023.
GERARD, Sandra Viviana Mitre 581.
GONZALEZ TRUYOLS, Gustavo Javier Cornelio Saavedra 63.
HIDALGO, María Marta Balcarce 164.
JUAN BENNAZAR, Alejandro Mitre 1026.
JUAN BENNAZAR, Aníbal Pablo 25 de Mayo 1355.
JUAN BENNAZAR, Mariana Mitre 810.
LOPEZ, Sebastián Darío Avda. 3 de Febrero 329.
LUZZI, Carlos Alberto (h) Facundo Quiroga 74.
MARTINEZ CRIVELLI, Santiago A. Ituzaingo 1040.
MOLTENI, Roberto Héctor Lavalle 950.
MOMO, Marcelo Javier Mitre 1560.
NAVINES, Pedro Daniel Avda. 3 de Febrero 329.
PENINO, Marcos Damián 25 de mayo 1202.
PLANA, Gonzalo Antonio General Pueyrredón 359
REY DUBINI, Rafael Leonardo Salta 480.
SANCHEZ NEGRETE, José Alberto Ruiz Moreno 592.
SANCHEZ NEGRETE, Raúl Marcelo Mitre 685.
SCORCELLI, Jorge Alberto Bottaro 1165.
SPALLA, Alberto David Mitre 131.
TONELLI, Lorena Carla Mitre 700.
TRANI, Silvia Elisabet Rivadavia 1520.
TROILO, Elena Cecilia Olivera Cezar 54.
YABAS, Florencio Urbano Mitre 556.
YUNES, Juan Miguel Belgrano 805.
11 DE OCTUBRE “DIA DEL MARTILLERO y CORREDOR PUBLICO”
A todos ellos les deseamos un “Feliz Día”. Hoy más que nunca sigamos haciendo cada día lo que siempre hicimos, orgullosos de nuestra profesión.
CONSEJO DIRECTIVO.