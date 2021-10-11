18.4 C
San Pedro
lunes, octubre 11, 2021
Día del Martillero: la nómina de colegiados de San Pedro

Solicitada

 

El Colegio de Martilleros y Corredores Públicos del Departamento Judicial San Nicolás, comunica la nómina de sus Colegiados residentes en la Ciudad de San Pedro, habilitados para el ejercicio profesional.

BARROS, Eduardo Gustavo                        Carlos Pellegrini 1401.                  

BARROS, Mauricio Javier                            Saavedra 170.

BASALDUA, Juan   Diego                           Carlos Pellegrini 685.

BISCIA, Daniela                                           Eugenio Arnaldo  27.

BORDOY, Rosa Noemí                                Colón 80.

BRAVO, Marcelo Andrés                             Quiroga 38.

CACHO, Juan Cruz                                       Olivera Cezar 54.  

CHURRUARIN, Sergio Daniel                     Mitre 535.

COLLARETTI, Carlos Osvaldo                    E. Arnaldo 75.

CREMONA, José Enrique                             Mitre 1275.

DELUCHI, Jorge Luis                                    25 de Mayo 1029.

DIAMANTE, César Eduardo                         Carlos Pellegrini 1401.

FAURO, Emilio                                              Pte. Perón 432.

FRANGI, Martín                                             Mitre 1023.

GERARD, Sandra Viviana                             Mitre 581. 

GONZALEZ TRUYOLS, Gustavo Javier      Cornelio Saavedra 63.

HIDALGO, María Marta                                 Balcarce 164.

JUAN BENNAZAR, Alejandro                      Mitre 1026.

JUAN BENNAZAR, Aníbal Pablo                 25 de Mayo 1355.

JUAN BENNAZAR, Mariana                         Mitre 810.

LOPEZ, Sebastián Darío                                  Avda. 3 de Febrero 329.  

LUZZI, Carlos Alberto (h)                               Facundo Quiroga 74.

MARTINEZ  CRIVELLI, Santiago A.           Ituzaingo 1040.

MOLTENI, Roberto Héctor                             Lavalle 950.

MOMO, Marcelo Javier                                    Mitre 1560.

NAVINES, Pedro Daniel                                 Avda. 3 de Febrero 329.

PENINO, Marcos Damián                                25 de mayo 1202.

PLANA, Gonzalo Antonio                               General Pueyrredón 359

REY DUBINI, Rafael  Leonardo                     Salta 480.                        

SANCHEZ NEGRETE, José Alberto              Ruiz  Moreno 592.

SANCHEZ   NEGRETE, Raúl Marcelo           Mitre 685.

SCORCELLI, Jorge Alberto                             Bottaro 1165.

SPALLA, Alberto David                                  Mitre 131.   

TONELLI, Lorena  Carla                                  Mitre 700.

TRANI, Silvia Elisabet                                      Rivadavia 1520.

TROILO, Elena Cecilia                                     Olivera Cezar 54.

YABAS, Florencio Urbano                               Mitre 556.

YUNES, Juan Miguel                                      Belgrano 805.

11 DE OCTUBRE  “DIA DEL MARTILLERO y CORREDOR PUBLICO”

A todos ellos les deseamos un “Feliz Día”. Hoy más que nunca sigamos haciendo cada día lo que siempre hicimos, orgullosos de nuestra profesión.

                                                                CONSEJO DIRECTIVO.

