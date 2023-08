Ciberataque a Papel Prensa: el grupo Akira se atribuyó el “secuestro de datos”

🔐 New #ransomware incident.



🇦🇷 #Argentina: Papel Prensa S.A. announced by Akira. 120 GB of confidential business and employee information compromised.



